Galette and Youngstown State host Detroit Mercy

Detroit Mercy Titans (5-9, 1-2 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (8-5, 3-0 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -14.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State hosts Detroit Mercy after Nico Galette scored 20 points in Youngstown State’s 72-64 victory against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Penguins are 3-1 in home games. Youngstown State ranks fifth in the Horizon League with 33.2 points per game in the paint led by EJ Farmer averaging 8.4.

The Titans are 1-2 against Horizon League opponents. Detroit Mercy has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Youngstown State averages 74.3 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 75.1 Detroit Mercy allows. Detroit Mercy averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Youngstown State gives up.

The Penguins and Titans meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juwan Maxey averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc.

Emmanuel Kuac averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Titans: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

