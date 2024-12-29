Gakdeng scores 21 with 12 rebounds, No. 17 UNC women beat Miami 69-60

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Maria Gakdeng tied her season high with 21 points and grabbed a season-best 12 rebounds,…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Maria Gakdeng tied her season high with 21 points and grabbed a season-best 12 rebounds, Alyssa Ustby added 19 points and 13 boards and the No. 17 North Carolina women beat Miami 69-60 on Sunday for their third consecutive win.

North Carolina (13-2, 1-1 ACC) lost its conference opener to No. 13 Georgia Tech on Dec. 15 before nonconference wins against Florida and Norfolk State.

Gakdeng made 7 of 11 from the field and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line. Indya Nivar finished with 11 points, five assists and three steals for the Tar Heels.

Miami (11-2, 1-1) had its four-game win streak snapped.

Gakdeng made a layup with 6:14 left in the first quarter that gave North Carolina the lead for good and Ustby followed with a 3-pointer to spark a 9-0 spurt that made it 16-7 about 2 minutes later. The Tar Heels scored eight of the first 10 second-quarter points to push their lead to 13 with 7:25 left in the second quarter before Miami scored the final seven points to trim its deficit to 39-29 at halftime.

Jasmyne Roberts hit a 3-pointer for the Hurricanes that made it a seven-point game with 8:11 left in the third quarter but they got no closer. Nivar made a layup with 5:16 remaining until the fourth that made it 48-38 and UNC led by double figures until a 3-pointer by Roberts capped the scoring in the closing seconds.

Hannah Cavinder led Miami with 19 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Roberts made four 3-pointers and also scored 19 points, 14 in the second half.

