Gakdeng, Grant lead balanced No. 19 North Carolina women to 77-57 win over Florida.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Maria Gakdeng scored 14 points, Lanie Grant added 13 to lead a balanced attack and No. 19 North Carolina raced past Florida 77-57 on Wednesday night at the Jumpman Invitational.

Grant hit consecutive 3-pointers and Trayanna Crisp added another in the final minute as the Tar Heels closed the first quarter with an 11-0 run to grab a 23-7 lead.

Grace Townsend hit a jumper at the last buzzer to make it 41-20 at halftime.

The Gators reeled off 14-straight points in the middle of the third quarter but that only cut a 27-point deficit to 51-38. Laila Hull hit a 3-pointer to start an 8-0 North Carolina run and Florida never got closer than 15 after that.

Alyssa Ustby had 11 points for North Carolina (11-2), which had 12 of 13 players score.

Liv McGill scored 14 points to lead Florida (7-5), which had a four-game winning-streak snapped. Laila Reynolds added 10 points and Ra Shaya Kyle had eight with 11 rebounds.

Florida, sixth in the country at 50.1% from the field, was just 3 of 14 in the first quarter when the Tar Heels hit five 3-pointers. At halftime Florida was 8 of 30 with one 3, and Carolina shot 55%.

When the Gators made their run in the third quarter it was from the foul line, where they made 12 of 13.

North Carolina shot 39% in the second half but Florida finished at 32% for the game.

It was the first meeting between the schools since 1997 and the Tar Heels lead the series 4-1 with all games at a neutral site.

North Carolina is home on Saturday against Norfolk State when Florida plays host to North Florida.

