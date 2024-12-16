Gainey and No. 1 Tennessee host Western Carolina

Western Carolina Catamounts (3-6) at Tennessee Volunteers (10-0) Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Tennessee faces…

Western Carolina Catamounts (3-6) at Tennessee Volunteers (10-0)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Tennessee faces Western Carolina after Jordan Gainey scored 23 points in Tennessee’s 66-64 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Volunteers have gone 5-0 in home games. Tennessee averages 10.4 turnovers per game and is 7-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Catamounts are 0-5 on the road. Western Carolina is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Tennessee’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Western Carolina gives up. Western Carolina has shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points greater than the 35.3% shooting opponents of Tennessee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaz Lanier is shooting 47.4% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, while averaging 18.9 points.

Chevalier Emery is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Catamounts.

