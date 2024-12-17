Gainey and No. 1 Tennessee host Western Carolina

Western Carolina Catamounts (3-6) at Tennessee Volunteers (10-0) Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -37.5; over/under…

Western Carolina Catamounts (3-6) at Tennessee Volunteers (10-0)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -37.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Tennessee takes on Western Carolina after Jordan Gainey scored 23 points in Tennessee’s 66-64 victory against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Volunteers are 5-0 in home games. Tennessee is fifth in the SEC with 16.3 assists per game led by Zakai Zeigler averaging 7.5.

The Catamounts have gone 0-5 away from home. Western Carolina is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Tennessee makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Western Carolina has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Western Carolina has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points greater than the 35.3% shooting opponents of Tennessee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaz Lanier is shooting 45.8% and averaging 18.9 points for the Volunteers.

Chevalier Emery is averaging 12 points for the Catamounts.

