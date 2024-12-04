Live Radio
Futrell scores 15, Lindenwood downs East-West University 102-45

The Associated Press

December 4, 2024, 10:47 PM

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Anias Futrell had 15 points in Lindenwood’s 102-45 victory against East-West University on Wednesday night.

Futrell also added five rebounds and five steals for the Lions (3-5). Clayton Jackson scored 14 points, going 5 of 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Jalen Bouknight shot 5 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Jaha Jackson led the way for the Phantoms with 13 points and two steals. Shawn Williams added 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

