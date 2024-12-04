Futrell scores 15, Lindenwood downs East-West University 102-45

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Anias Futrell had 15 points in Lindenwood’s 102-45 victory against East-West University on Wednesday night.…

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Anias Futrell had 15 points in Lindenwood’s 102-45 victory against East-West University on Wednesday night.

Futrell also added five rebounds and five steals for the Lions (3-5). Clayton Jackson scored 14 points, going 5 of 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Jalen Bouknight shot 5 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Jaha Jackson led the way for the Phantoms with 13 points and two steals. Shawn Williams added 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.