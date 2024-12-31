Furman visits Pelote and Western Carolina

Furman Paladins (12-1) at Western Carolina Catamounts (4-7) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina hosts…

Furman Paladins (12-1) at Western Carolina Catamounts (4-7)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina hosts Furman after Bernard Pelote scored 24 points in Western Carolina’s 78-69 win against the Milligan Buffs.

The Catamounts are 4-1 on their home court. Western Carolina is 3-6 against opponents over .500.

The Paladins are 4-1 on the road. Furman is ninth in the SoCon with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Ben Vanderwal averaging 1.5.

Western Carolina averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Furman gives up. Furman averages 78.9 points per game, 2.7 more than the 76.2 Western Carolina allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cord Stansberry is scoring 11.2 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Catamounts.

Pjay Smith Jr. is shooting 51.6% and averaging 17.3 points for the Paladins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Paladins: 9-1, averaging 76.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.