Furman to visit FGCU Wednesday

Furman Paladins (7-1) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-5)

Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -2.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Furman travels to FGCU for a Division 1 Division matchup Wednesday.

The Eagles have gone 2-2 at home. FGCU averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Paladins have gone 2-1 away from home. Furman ranks second in the SoCon with 19.0 assists per game led by Pjay Smith Jr. averaging 4.3.

FGCU scores 63.8 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 61.5 Furman gives up. Furman averages 11.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game FGCU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallion Johnson is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Eagles.

Smith is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Paladins.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.