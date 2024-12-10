Furman takes on UNC Asheville, looks for 4th straight road win

Furman Paladins (8-3) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (1-7) Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Furman will try…

Furman Paladins (8-3) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (1-7)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Paladins take on UNC Asheville.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-1 in home games. UNC Asheville has a 1-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Paladins are 3-2 on the road. Furman leads the SoCon scoring 73.0 points per game while shooting 44.2%.

UNC Asheville is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 38.0% Furman allows to opponents. Furman averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 3.4 per game UNC Asheville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abigail Wilson is scoring 10.5 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Kate Johnson is averaging 13.3 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Paladins.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

