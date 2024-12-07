Furman takes on Charleston Southern, aims for 4th straight victory

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-7) at Furman Paladins (7-3) Travelers Rest, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Furman will…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-7) at Furman Paladins (7-3)

Travelers Rest, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman will attempt to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Charleston Southern.

The Paladins are 3-0 in home games. Furman scores 74.5 points while outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game.

The Buccaneers are 1-4 on the road. Charleston Southern is seventh in the Big South scoring 52.5 points per game and is shooting 32.7%.

Furman makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Charleston Southern has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Charleston Southern’s 32.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points lower than Furman has allowed to its opponents (38.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Ryan averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc.

Catherine Alben is averaging 14.5 points for the Buccaneers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.