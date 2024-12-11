Furman puts road win streak on the line against UNC Asheville

Furman Paladins (8-3) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (1-7) Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Furman visits UNC…

Furman Paladins (8-3) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (1-7)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman visits UNC Asheville aiming to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-1 at home.

The Paladins are 3-2 on the road. Furman averages 73.0 points and has outscored opponents by 12.5 points per game.

UNC Asheville is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 38.0% Furman allows to opponents. Furman averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 3.4 per game UNC Asheville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abigail Wilson is shooting 48.0% and averaging 10.5 points for the Bulldogs.

Tate Walters is averaging 13.1 points, 3.1 assists and two steals for the Paladins.

