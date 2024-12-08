Furman plays Charleston Southern, seeks 4th straight victory

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-7) at Furman Paladins (7-3) Travelers Rest, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Furman comes…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-7) at Furman Paladins (7-3)

Travelers Rest, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman comes into a matchup against Charleston Southern as winners of three consecutive games.

The Paladins have gone 3-0 at home. Furman scores 74.5 points while outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game.

The Buccaneers have gone 1-4 away from home. Charleston Southern ranks eighth in the Big South scoring 21.4 points per game in the paint led by Catherine Alben averaging 7.0.

Furman makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Charleston Southern has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Charleston Southern averages 52.5 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 62.3 Furman allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kate Johnson is shooting 61.7% and averaging 13.6 points for the Paladins.

Alben is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 14.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

