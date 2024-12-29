Fulks puts up 26, Milwaukee defeats IU Indianapolis 88-81

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Themus Fulks’ 26 points helped Milwaukee defeat IU Indianapolis 88-81 on Sunday. Fulks also contributed five rebounds…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Themus Fulks’ 26 points helped Milwaukee defeat IU Indianapolis 88-81 on Sunday.

Fulks also contributed five rebounds and five assists for the Panthers (10-4, 3-0 Horizon League). Kentrell Pullian scored 20 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and 6 for 8 from the line. Erik Pratt shot 5 for 9, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Sean Craig led the way for the Jaguars (5-10, 1-3) with 22 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Paul Zilinskas added 21 points and three steals for IU Indianapolis. Jarvis Walker finished with 12 points and four assists.

Milwaukee’s next game is Thursday against Oakland on the road. IU Indianapolis hosts Youngstown State on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.