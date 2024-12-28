Fruster scores 15, Eastern Illinois beats Blackburn 99-55

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Zion Fruster had 15 points in Eastern Illinois’ 99-55 victory over Division-III Blackburn on Saturday night.…

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Zion Fruster had 15 points in Eastern Illinois’ 99-55 victory over Division-III Blackburn on Saturday night.

Fruster shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (4-8). Obadiah Curtis added 15 points while going 7 of 9 from the field while they also had five steals. Kooper Jacobi went 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Odis Grissom led the Beavers in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Blackburn also got seven points and five assists from Darius Duff. Caleb Schaab had seven points and two steals.

