Fresno State takes on Northern Arizona, looks for 6th straight home win

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-2) at Fresno State Bulldogs (8-4) Fresno, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State hosts…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-2) at Fresno State Bulldogs (8-4)

Fresno, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State hosts Northern Arizona looking to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-1 in home games. Fresno State ranks sixth in the MWC in team defense, allowing 63.3 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

The Lumberjacks have gone 3-2 away from home. Northern Arizona leads the Big Sky with 17.2 assists. Leia Beattie leads the Lumberjacks with 4.5.

Fresno State scores 64.1 points per game, 13.1 fewer points than the 77.2 Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona scores 20.9 more points per game (84.2) than Fresno State gives up (63.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Jacobs is averaging 18 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Bulldogs.

Beattie is averaging 11.2 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lumberjacks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 63.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 8-2, averaging 84.6 points, 40.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.