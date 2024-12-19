Fresno State takes home win streak into matchup with Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-2) at Fresno State Bulldogs (8-4) Fresno, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State hosts…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-2) at Fresno State Bulldogs (8-4)

Fresno, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State hosts Northern Arizona looking to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Bulldogs are 6-1 in home games. Fresno State has a 3-4 record against teams over .500.

The Lumberjacks have gone 3-2 away from home. Northern Arizona is 8-1 against opponents with a winning record.

Fresno State is shooting 37.4% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 42.1% Northern Arizona allows to opponents. Northern Arizona averages 20.9 more points per game (84.2) than Fresno State gives up to opponents (63.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Jacobs is averaging 18 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Bulldogs.

Sophie Glancey is averaging 17.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Lumberjacks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 63.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 8-2, averaging 84.6 points, 40.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.