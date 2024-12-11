Fresno State faces BYU, seeks to stop 4-game slide

Fresno State Bulldogs (3-6, 0-1 MWC) at BYU Cougars (6-2) Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars…

Fresno State Bulldogs (3-6, 0-1 MWC) at BYU Cougars (6-2)

Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -27.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State enters the matchup with BYU as losers of four straight games.

The Cougars are 5-0 on their home court. BYU is fifth in the Big 12 scoring 84.5 points while shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 1-3 on the road. Fresno State ranks sixth in the MWC with 35.0 rebounds per game led by Elijah Price averaging 8.6.

BYU scores 84.5 points, 5.7 more per game than the 78.8 Fresno State allows. Fresno State’s 39.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than BYU has allowed to its opponents (42.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Egor Demin is shooting 49.3% and averaging 13.3 points for the Cougars.

Zaon Collins is averaging 14.6 points, 3.4 assists and 2.4 steals for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.