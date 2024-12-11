Freshman Brandin Cummings scores 30 points, best by ACC freshman this season, in Pitt’s 96-56 win

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brandin Cummings came off the bench to score a career-high 30 points — the most this season…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brandin Cummings came off the bench to score a career-high 30 points — the most this season by an ACC freshman — and Pitt left Eastern Kentucky behind in the second half to win 96-56 Wednesday night.

Cummings, whose previous high was 12, was 10-of-13 shooting, including 6 of 10 from the arc. Zack Austin added 18 points, Ishmael Leggett had 17 points and Jaland Lowe, who was scoreless in the first half, finished with 11 points and 12 assists. The Panthers (9-2) shot 61%, 67% in the second half when they outscored the Colonels 57-20. Pitt was 19 of 25 at the line to EKU’s 3 of 5.

George Kimble III scored 16 points, Jordan Crawford 13 and Devontae Blanton 11 for the Colonels (5-5). Kimble and Crawford were both in double figures in the first half but Kimble had just five points and Crawford was scoreless in the second half.

What had been a three-point margin at halftime ballooned in the second half with the Panthers scoring 23 unanswered points to lead by 29 with eight minutes to go after Cummings’ final 3-pointer.

Cummings made a trio of 3-pointers in scoring Pitt’s first 12 points and giving the Panthers a lead. Kimble hit three consecutive 3s and Crawford added two more over the next 10 minutes to take a short-lived edge. The Panthers led 39-36 at halftime with Cummings at 17 points.

EKU is host to Eastern Illinois on Saturday. Pitt is off until Dec. 21 when it will host Sam Houston.

