Freemantle’s 27 lead Xavier past Morgan State 119-58

CINCINNATI (AP) — Zach Freemantle scored 27 points as Xavier beat Morgan State 119-58 on Tuesday night. Freemantle also added…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Zach Freemantle scored 27 points as Xavier beat Morgan State 119-58 on Tuesday night.

Freemantle also added 10 rebounds for the Musketeers (8-2). Marcus Foster added 18 points while going 7 of 11 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) while he also had five rebounds. Ryan Conwell shot 4 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Bears (5-8) were led by Ahmarie Simpkins, who posted 13 points. Kameron Hobbs added 11 points for Morgan State. Marland Harris finished with eight points and three blocks.

Xavier took the lead with 19:06 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Freemantle led his team in scoring with 16 points in the first half to help put them up 52-24 at the break. Xavier extended its lead to 109-48 during the second half, fueled by a 13-2 scoring run. Freemantle scored a team-high 11 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.