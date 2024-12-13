Freemantle leads Xavier against No. 22 Cincinnati after 27-point showing

Xavier Musketeers (8-2) at Cincinnati Bearcats (7-1) Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Xavier visits No. 22 Cincinnati after…

Xavier Musketeers (8-2) at Cincinnati Bearcats (7-1)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier visits No. 22 Cincinnati after Zach Freemantle scored 27 points in Xavier’s 119-58 win against the Morgan State Bears.

The Bearcats have gone 5-0 in home games. Cincinnati has a 7-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Musketeers are 0-1 on the road. Xavier is seventh in the Big East with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Freemantle averaging 7.8.

Cincinnati averages 82.0 points, 15.3 more per game than the 66.7 Xavier allows. Xavier averages 22.2 more points per game (81.1) than Cincinnati allows to opponents (58.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Simas Lukosius is scoring 16.3 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bearcats.

Freemantle is averaging 16.8 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Musketeers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.