Freemantle and Xavier host No. 22 Cincinnati

Xavier Musketeers (8-2) at Cincinnati Bearcats (7-1)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -7.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier visits No. 22 Cincinnati after Zach Freemantle scored 27 points in Xavier’s 119-58 victory over the Morgan State Bears.

The Bearcats have gone 5-0 at home. Cincinnati is seventh in the Big 12 scoring 82.0 points while shooting 51.7% from the field.

The Musketeers are 0-1 on the road. Xavier ranks second in the Big East shooting 40.1% from 3-point range.

Cincinnati averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Xavier allows. Xavier has shot at a 47.6% clip from the field this season, 10.0 percentage points greater than the 37.6% shooting opponents of Cincinnati have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simas Lukosius is scoring 16.3 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bearcats.

Freemantle is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Musketeers.

