Freeman leads Syracuse against Albany (NY) after 20-point showing

Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-4) at Syracuse Orange (4-4, 0-1 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -13.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse takes on Albany (NY) after Donnie Freeman scored 20 points in Syracuse’s 69-64 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Orange are 4-0 on their home court. Syracuse is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.9 turnovers per game.

The Great Danes are 1-3 on the road. Albany (NY) ranks seventh in the America East with 12.1 assists per game led by Byron Joshua averaging 3.7.

Syracuse is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 49.2% Albany (NY) allows to opponents. Albany (NY) has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 45.7% shooting opponents of Syracuse have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Starling is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Orange.

Joshua is shooting 45.1% and averaging 13.6 points for the Great Danes.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

