Freeman leads Siena against Niagara after 21-point game

Siena Saints (4-4) at Niagara Purple Eagles (3-5) Lewiston, New York; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple Eagles…

Siena Saints (4-4) at Niagara Purple Eagles (3-5)

Lewiston, New York; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple Eagles -2.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Siena takes on Niagara after Major Freeman scored 21 points in Siena’s 71-58 win against the Bucknell Bison.

The Purple Eagles are 1-0 on their home court. Niagara has a 1-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Saints are 1-2 on the road. Siena ranks fourth in the MAAC shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

Niagara is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Siena allows to opponents. Siena averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Niagara allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olumide Adelodun is shooting 41.9% and averaging 12.8 points for the Purple Eagles.

Freeman is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Saints.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.