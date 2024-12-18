Francois and New Orleans host UAB

New Orleans Privateers (0-7) at UAB Blazers (6-3) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits UAB…

New Orleans Privateers (0-7) at UAB Blazers (6-3)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits UAB after Nora Francois scored 26 points in New Orleans’ 84-58 loss to the Baylor Bears.

The Blazers are 4-0 on their home court. UAB has a 2-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Privateers are 0-6 in road games. New Orleans allows 81.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 26.4 points per game.

UAB’s average of 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 9.1 per game New Orleans gives up. New Orleans averages 54.9 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 63.0 UAB allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Walsh averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc.

Jayla Kimbrough is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Privateers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

