Foster leads North Carolina Central against Furman after 21-point game

Furman Paladins (9-5) at North Carolina Central Eagles (1-12)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central faces Furman after Shakiria Foster scored 21 points in North Carolina Central’s 76-71 win over the Winthrop Eagles.

The Eagles are 0-3 in home games. North Carolina Central is fifth in the MEAC in rebounding with 29.8 rebounds. Morgan Callahan leads the Eagles with 6.7 boards.

The Paladins are 4-3 in road games. Furman averages 69.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game.

North Carolina Central’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Furman gives up. Furman averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game North Carolina Central gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Callahan is averaging 11.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Eagles.

Tate Walters is averaging 11.5 points, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Paladins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 52.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 32.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.8 points per game.

Paladins: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

