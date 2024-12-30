Foster and North Carolina Central host Furman

Furman Paladins (9-5) at North Carolina Central Eagles (1-12) Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina…

Furman Paladins (9-5) at North Carolina Central Eagles (1-12)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central hosts Furman after Shakiria Foster scored 21 points in North Carolina Central’s 76-71 win over the Winthrop Eagles.

The Eagles are 0-3 on their home court. North Carolina Central ranks seventh in the MEAC with 21.5 points per game in the paint led by Morgan Callahan averaging 8.0.

The Paladins are 4-3 on the road. Furman leads the SoCon with 13.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kate Johnson averaging 4.7.

North Carolina Central is shooting 32.3% from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points lower than the 39.1% Furman allows to opponents. Furman averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game North Carolina Central gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Callahan is shooting 38.7% and averaging 11.7 points for the Eagles.

Johnson is averaging 12.2 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Paladins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 52.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 32.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.8 points per game.

Paladins: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

