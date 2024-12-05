Fort’s 25 lead Samford over South Carolina State 88-81

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Trey Fort scored 25 points as Samford beat South Carolina State 88-81 on Thursday night. Fort…

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Trey Fort scored 25 points as Samford beat South Carolina State 88-81 on Thursday night.

Fort went 8 of 13 from the field (8 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Bulldogs (8-2). Jaden Brownell went 7 of 9 from the field to add 17 points. Collin Holloway had 10 points and shot 4 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line.

The Bulldogs (4-6) were led in scoring by Wilson Dubinsky, who finished with 15 points and two steals. South Carolina State also got 12 points from Davion Everett. Colin McKenzie finished with 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.