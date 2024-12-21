Fort scores 27 in Samford’s 97-90 victory over Alabama A&M

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Trey Fort had 27 points in Samford’s 97-90 win against Alabama A&M on Saturday night. Fort…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Trey Fort had 27 points in Samford’s 97-90 win against Alabama A&M on Saturday night.

Fort added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-3). Collin Holloway shot 4 of 5 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 16 points. Julian Brown shot 4 for 5 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Bulldogs (4-8) were led by Anthony Bryant, who recorded 22 points. Alabama A&M also got 21 points and 10 assists from Bilal Abdur-Rahman. Quincy McGriff also had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

