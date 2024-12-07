Fort leads Samford against Austin Peay after 25-point game

Austin Peay Governors (4-4) at Samford Bulldogs (8-2) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford hosts Austin Peay…

Austin Peay Governors (4-4) at Samford Bulldogs (8-2)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford hosts Austin Peay after Trey Fort scored 25 points in Samford’s 88-81 win over the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are 6-0 in home games. Samford averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 7-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Governors are 1-3 on the road. Austin Peay allows 70.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.

Samford makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Austin Peay has allowed to its opponents (46.4%). Austin Peay averages 66.6 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 77.9 Samford allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fort averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc.

LJ Thomas is shooting 41.8% and averaging 19.4 points for the Governors.

