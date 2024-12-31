Fort and Samford host Citadel

Citadel Bulldogs (5-6) at Samford Bulldogs (10-3) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford plays Citadel after Trey…

Citadel Bulldogs (5-6) at Samford Bulldogs (10-3)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford plays Citadel after Trey Fort scored 27 points in Samford’s 97-90 win against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Samford Bulldogs have gone 7-0 in home games. Samford leads the SoCon with 18.6 assists per game led by Rylan Jones averaging 5.9.

The Citadel Bulldogs have gone 0-3 away from home. Citadel ranks fourth in the SoCon with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by John Adams averaging 2.8.

Samford averages 89.0 points, 16.7 more per game than the 72.3 Citadel allows. Citadel averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Samford gives up.

The Samford Bulldogs and Citadel Bulldogs match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fort is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Samford Bulldogs, while averaging 14.7 points.

Sola Adebisi is averaging 8.5 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Citadel Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Samford Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 86.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Citadel Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

