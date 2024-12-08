Fort and Samford host Austin Peay

Austin Peay Governors (4-4) at Samford Bulldogs (8-2) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -13; over/under…

Austin Peay Governors (4-4) at Samford Bulldogs (8-2)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -13; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Samford faces Austin Peay after Trey Fort scored 25 points in Samford’s 88-81 victory over the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-0 in home games. Samford averages 92.4 points and has outscored opponents by 14.5 points per game.

The Governors have gone 1-3 away from home. Austin Peay is 2-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Samford averages 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, 5.0 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Austin Peay allows. Austin Peay averages 66.6 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 77.9 Samford gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Brownell is scoring 15.7 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Bulldogs.

LJ Thomas is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Governors.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

