Forrest leads N.C. A&T against Coastal Carolina after 21-point game

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-5) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-8, 0-1 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-5) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-8, 0-1 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -2.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T takes on Coastal Carolina after Ryan Forrest scored 21 points in N.C. A&T’s 83-74 loss to the Liberty Flames.

The Aggies have gone 2-1 in home games. N.C. A&T ranks eighth in the CAA with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jahnathan Lamothe averaging 5.5.

The Chanticleers are 1-4 in road games. Coastal Carolina averages 10.2 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

N.C. A&T makes 42.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Coastal Carolina has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Coastal Carolina averages 68.5 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 79.8 N.C. A&T gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Landon Glasper is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 18 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals.

Rasheed Jones is averaging 13.1 points for the Chanticleers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.