Foreman leads Holy Cross against Marist after 21-point game

Marist Red Foxes (5-4) at Holy Cross Crusaders (5-4)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross hosts Marist after Simone Foreman scored 21 points in Holy Cross’ 73-56 win against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Crusaders have gone 1-2 at home. Holy Cross ranks eighth in the Patriot at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.0 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Red Foxes are 1-4 on the road. Marist is third in the MAAC with 13.2 assists per game led by Jackie Piddock averaging 3.8.

Holy Cross makes 42.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Marist has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). Marist averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Holy Cross allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foreman is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Crusaders.

Lexie Tarul is shooting 40.0% and averaging 13.1 points for the Red Foxes.

