Foreman and Holy Cross host Northeastern

Holy Cross Crusaders (6-4) at Northeastern Huskies (1-7) Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross visits Northeastern after…

Holy Cross Crusaders (6-4) at Northeastern Huskies (1-7)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross visits Northeastern after Simone Foreman scored 23 points in Holy Cross’ 66-49 win over the Marist Red Foxes.

The Huskies have gone 0-2 at home. Northeastern is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Crusaders have gone 4-2 away from home. Holy Cross is ninth in the Patriot scoring 22.0 points per game in the paint led by Meg Cahalan averaging 4.0.

Northeastern’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Holy Cross gives up. Holy Cross averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Northeastern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Vizza is shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging five points.

Foreman is averaging 15 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Crusaders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.