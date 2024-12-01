Fordham takes on New Hampshire, seeks to break 3-game slide

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-8) at Fordham Rams (3-5) New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -14.5; over/under…

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-8) at Fordham Rams (3-5)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -14.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham aims to stop its three-game slide when the Rams play New Hampshire.

The Rams have gone 2-1 at home. Fordham allows 74.1 points and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

The Wildcats are 0-5 on the road. New Hampshire ranks fourth in the America East shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.

Fordham’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game New Hampshire gives up. New Hampshire’s 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points lower than Fordham has allowed to its opponents (47.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Johnson III is shooting 47.8% and averaging 18.3 points for the Rams.

Anthony McComb III is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Wildcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

