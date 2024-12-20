Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Fordham Rams face the…

Fordham Rams face the No. 24 California Golden Bears, look for 5th straight victory

The Associated Press

December 20, 2024, 3:40 AM

Fordham Rams (6-3) at California Golden Bears (11-1, 1-0 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham looks to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Rams take on No. 24 Cal.

The Golden Bears have gone 7-0 in home games. Cal is 8-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Rams are 2-2 on the road. Fordham scores 63.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

Cal scores 78.2 points, 22.6 more per game than the 55.6 Fordham allows. Fordham averages 63.2 points per game, 3.8 more than the 59.4 Cal allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lulu Twidale is shooting 45.5% and averaging 15.6 points for the Golden Bears.

Taylor Donaldson is shooting 40.2% and averaging 16.0 points for the Rams.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up