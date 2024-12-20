Fordham Rams face the No. 24 California Golden Bears, look for 5th straight victory

Fordham Rams (6-3) at California Golden Bears (11-1, 1-0 ACC) Berkeley, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fordham looks…

Fordham Rams (6-3) at California Golden Bears (11-1, 1-0 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham looks to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Rams take on No. 24 Cal.

The Golden Bears have gone 7-0 in home games. Cal is 8-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Rams are 2-2 on the road. Fordham scores 63.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

Cal scores 78.2 points, 22.6 more per game than the 55.6 Fordham allows. Fordham averages 63.2 points per game, 3.8 more than the 59.4 Cal allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lulu Twidale is shooting 45.5% and averaging 15.6 points for the Golden Bears.

Taylor Donaldson is shooting 40.2% and averaging 16.0 points for the Rams.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

