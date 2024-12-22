Fordham Rams and the Xavier Musketeers meet in Berkeley, California

Xavier Musketeers (4-7, 0-1 Big East) vs. Fordham Rams (6-4) Berkeley, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fordham takes…

Xavier Musketeers (4-7, 0-1 Big East) vs. Fordham Rams (6-4)

Berkeley, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham takes on Xavier at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California.

The Rams have a 6-4 record in non-conference play. Fordham averages 62.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Musketeers are 4-6 in non-conference play.

Fordham’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Xavier gives up. Xavier has shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 37.5% shooting opponents of Fordham have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Donaldson is shooting 40.5% and averaging 17.0 points for the Rams.

Loren Christie is averaging 10.6 points, six rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Musketeers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

