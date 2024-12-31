Fordham hosts Saint Louis following Jimerson’s 28-point game

Saint Louis Billikens (7-6) at Fordham Rams (8-5) New York; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -1.5; over/under…

Saint Louis Billikens (7-6) at Fordham Rams (8-5)

New York; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -1.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis visits Fordham after Gibson Jimerson scored 28 points in Saint Louis’ 78-57 victory against the William Woods Owls.

The Rams have gone 6-1 in home games. Fordham is ninth in the A-10 scoring 76.9 points while shooting 44.0% from the field.

The Billikens have gone 0-3 away from home. Saint Louis averages 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

Fordham is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.0% Saint Louis allows to opponents. Saint Louis averages 77.3 points per game, 2.8 more than the 74.5 Fordham allows.

The Rams and Billikens meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Johnson III is scoring 18.5 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Rams.

Isaiah Swope is averaging 17.9 points and 5.4 assists for the Billikens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 80.5 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Billikens: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

