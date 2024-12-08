Fordham hosts Legions and LIU

Long Island Sharks (2-6) at Fordham Rams (5-3) New York; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: LIU visits Fordham after…

Long Island Sharks (2-6) at Fordham Rams (5-3)

New York; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU visits Fordham after Sirviva Legions scored 21 points in LIU’s 63-61 win over the Northeastern Huskies.

The Rams have gone 3-1 at home. Fordham ranks fifth in the A-10 with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Irene Murua Txintxurreta averaging 2.9.

The Sharks have gone 0-3 away from home. LIU gives up 70.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 17.4 points per game.

Fordham scores 63.4 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 70.4 LIU allows. LIU averages 53.0 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 57.1 Fordham gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Donaldson is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Rams.

Janessa Williams averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 28.9% from beyond the arc.

