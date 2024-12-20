Fordham hosts Albany (NY) following Johnson’s 29-point game

Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-6) at Fordham Rams (7-5) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fordham takes on…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-6) at Fordham Rams (7-5)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham takes on Albany (NY) after Jackie Johnson III scored 29 points in Fordham’s 86-84 win over the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Rams are 5-1 in home games. Fordham has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Great Danes have gone 2-4 away from home. Albany (NY) ranks ninth in the America East with 28.6 rebounds per game led by Justin Neely averaging 6.0.

Fordham scores 76.1 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 74.1 Albany (NY) allows. Albany (NY) averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Fordham gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 19.0 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Rams.

Amar’e Marshall is scoring 13.0 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Great Danes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Great Danes: 5-5, averaging 76.6 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

