Folkes scores 13 as Charlotte defeats Livingstone 83-61

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Folkes led Charlotte past Livingstone on Wednesday night with 13 points off of the bench in an 83-61 win.

Folkes added seven rebounds for the 49ers (4-3). Nik Graves added 13 points while going 5 of 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) while he also had five assists. Dean Reiber shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Jamal Cannady Jr. led the way for the Blue Bears with 21 points. Paul Tako added 11 points.

Charlotte led 39-32 at halftime, with Robert Braswell racking up 10 points. Charlotte extended its lead to 65-51 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Rich Rolf scored a team-high seven points in the second half.

