Folgueiras leads Robert Morris against Northern Kentucky after 27-point game

Northern Kentucky Norse (7-6, 2-0 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (8-5, 0-2 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2…

Northern Kentucky Norse (7-6, 2-0 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (8-5, 0-2 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -1; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris takes on Northern Kentucky after Alvaro Folgueiras scored 27 points in Robert Morris’ 90-77 victory over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Colonials have gone 7-1 in home games. Robert Morris averages 72.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Norse are 2-0 in conference games. Northern Kentucky is ninth in the Horizon League scoring 69.6 points per game and is shooting 43.5%.

Robert Morris averages 72.1 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 68.4 Northern Kentucky allows. Northern Kentucky averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Robert Morris gives up.

The Colonials and Norse face off Sunday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Smith is averaging 8.4 points for the Colonials.

Sam Vinson is averaging 11.8 points, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals for the Norse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Norse: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.