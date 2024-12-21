Folgueiras has 27 in Robert Morris’ 90-77 win against Saint Francis

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Alvaro Folgueiras scored 27 points as Robert Morris beat Saint Francis (PA) 90-77 on Saturday.…

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Alvaro Folgueiras scored 27 points as Robert Morris beat Saint Francis (PA) 90-77 on Saturday.

Folgueiras added 16 rebounds, four steals, and three blocks for the Colonials (8-5). Kam Woods added 19 points while shooting 7 for 16 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 7 from the free-throw line while he also had seven assists and three steals. Amarion Dickerson had 16 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line.

The Red Flash (3-9) were led in scoring by Riley Parker, who finished with 21 points. Saint Francis also got 19 points and three steals from Juan Cranford Jr.. Valentino Pinedo had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

