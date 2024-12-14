Florida State Seminoles face the Tulane Green Wave

Tulane Green Wave (5-6) vs. Florida State Seminoles (7-3, 0-1 ACC) Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Tulane Green Wave (5-6) vs. Florida State Seminoles (7-3, 0-1 ACC)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -10; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane and Florida State square off in Sunrise, Florida.

The Seminoles have a 7-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Florida State ranks fifth in the ACC with 36.8 points per game in the paint led by Malique Ewin averaging 10.0.

The Green Wave are 5-6 in non-conference play. Tulane averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Florida State scores 78.2 points, 10.9 more per game than the 67.3 Tulane allows. Tulane averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Florida State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Watkins is scoring 17.7 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Seminoles.

Kaleb Banks is scoring 16.1 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Green Wave.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

