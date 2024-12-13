Florida State Seminoles and the Tulane Green Wave play in Sunrise, Florida

Tulane Green Wave (5-6) vs. Florida State Seminoles (7-3, 0-1 ACC) Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulane…

Tulane Green Wave (5-6) vs. Florida State Seminoles (7-3, 0-1 ACC)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane and Florida State square off in Sunrise, Florida.

The Seminoles have a 7-2 record in non-conference games. Florida State averages 78.2 points while outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The Green Wave are 5-6 in non-conference play. Tulane scores 73.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

Florida State’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Tulane gives up. Tulane scores 5.7 more points per game (73.8) than Florida State gives up to opponents (68.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Watkins is shooting 43.0% and averaging 17.7 points for the Seminoles.

Kaleb Banks is shooting 49.1% and averaging 16.1 points for the Green Wave.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

