Florida State plays LSU on 4-game win streak

Florida State Seminoles (7-1) at LSU Tigers (6-1)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State will attempt to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against LSU.

The Tigers are 4-0 on their home court. LSU scores 81.6 points while outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game.

The Seminoles play their first true road game after going 7-1 to start the season. Florida State ranks fourth in the ACC giving up 64.0 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

LSU averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Florida State allows. Florida State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game LSU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Sears is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 14.7 points and 1.6 steals.

Jamir Watkins is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Seminoles.

