Florida State hosts SMU after Latson’s 38-point game

SMU Mustangs (5-4) at Florida State Seminoles (8-2)

Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts SMU after Ta’Niya Latson scored 38 points in Florida State’s 79-77 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Seminoles have gone 5-0 at home. Florida State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Mustangs are 0-2 on the road. SMU is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Florida State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.0 per game SMU gives up. SMU has shot at a 39.0% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points below the 40.4% shooting opponents of Florida State have averaged.

The Seminoles and Mustangs match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latson is scoring 27.4 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Seminoles.

Nya Robertson is shooting 35.1% and averaging 21.2 points for the Mustangs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

