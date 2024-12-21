Florida State hosts Hepburn and Louisville

Louisville Cardinals (6-5, 0-1 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (9-3, 0-1 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Louisville Cardinals (6-5, 0-1 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (9-3, 0-1 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -1.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville visits Florida State after Chucky Hepburn scored 26 points in Louisville’s 93-85 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Seminoles have gone 5-1 at home. Florida State is ninth in the ACC scoring 78.4 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Cardinals are 0-1 against ACC opponents. Louisville is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Florida State is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.4% Louisville allows to opponents. Louisville has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points above the 39.0% shooting opponents of Florida State have averaged.

The Seminoles and Cardinals meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daquan Davis is averaging 8.3 points for the Seminoles.

Hepburn is averaging 15.2 points, 4.8 assists and three steals for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.