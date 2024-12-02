Florida State faces LSU on 4-game win streak

Florida State Seminoles (7-1) at LSU Tigers (6-1) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida State is…

Florida State Seminoles (7-1) at LSU Tigers (6-1)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State is looking to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Seminoles take on LSU.

The Tigers are 4-0 on their home court. LSU is fourth in the SEC with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Reed averaging 5.6.

The Seminoles play their first true road game after going 7-1 to begin the season. Florida State averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 6-1 when winning the turnover battle.

LSU averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Florida State gives up. Florida State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game LSU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Carter is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Tigers.

Jamir Watkins is averaging 17.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Seminoles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

