Florida plays No. 19 North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels (10-2, 0-1 ACC) vs. Florida Gators (7-4) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Carolina Tar Heels (10-2, 0-1 ACC) vs. Florida Gators (7-4)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 North Carolina and Florida square off in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Gators have a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Florida is seventh in the SEC scoring 83.2 points while shooting 50.5% from the field.

The Tar Heels are 10-1 in non-conference play. North Carolina scores 74.0 points and has outscored opponents by 21.8 points per game.

Florida makes 50.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 15.9 percentage points higher than North Carolina has allowed to its opponents (34.6%). North Carolina averages 7.0 more points per game (74.0) than Florida allows (67.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Liv McGill is averaging 16.5 points, 5.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Gators.

Alyssa Ustby is averaging 10.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Tar Heels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 6-4, averaging 83.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.